Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce $54.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.35 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $54.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year sales of $225.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $229.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $238.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $32.52. 1,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,926. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.