Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after buying an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders bought a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

