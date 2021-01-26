Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.02. The company had a trading volume of 68,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,580. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

