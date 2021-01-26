Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $659,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day moving average of $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

