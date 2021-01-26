Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

