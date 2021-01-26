Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,079 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 269,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

