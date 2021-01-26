Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $244.49. 272,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average is $203.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

