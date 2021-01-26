Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

