Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
BRO stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.
Brown & Brown Company Profile
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
