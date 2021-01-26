Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

BRO opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.