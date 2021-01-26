Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE:BRO opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

