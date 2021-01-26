Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.55

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and traded as high as $44.75. Brother Industries shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 1,394 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRTHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

