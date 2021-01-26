Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at B. Riley

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.78.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $81.45 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $8,269,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

