Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BROG opened at $11.18 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brooge Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

