Brokers Set Expectations for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on OGI. CIBC boosted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $378.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $113,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

