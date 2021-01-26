Brokers Set Expectations for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $24.53 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,225.89 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $402,346.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,721.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,459.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 485,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,171,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,581 shares of company stock worth $4,668,791. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

