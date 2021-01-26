Brokers Offer Predictions for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.91.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

