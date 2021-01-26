Brokers Offer Predictions for Bankinter, S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bankinter in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday. Santander raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.