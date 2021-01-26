Brokerages Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Price Target at $9.67

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 19,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.84 million, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

