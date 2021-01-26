Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. WW International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,204,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock worth $40,372,535. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

