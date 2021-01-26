Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price at $20.70

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

NYSE UNFI traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,868. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.