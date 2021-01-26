Brokerages Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target at $28.75

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 72.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 158,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.