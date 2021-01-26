Brokerages Set LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) PT at $5.19

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at about $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 523,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at about $500,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIVX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,018. The company has a market cap of $313.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

