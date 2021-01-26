Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) PT at $18.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $994.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,867,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,506 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 525,523 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,577 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

