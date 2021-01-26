Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Target Price at €28.61

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.61 ($33.66).

IFXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Infineon Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

