Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT at €27.13

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.30 ($32.12).

BOSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

ETR:BOSS traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €27.26 ($32.07). 428,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company’s 50 day moving average is €27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.35. Hugo Boss AG has a twelve month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a twelve month high of €45.67 ($53.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.51.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

