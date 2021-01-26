Brokerages Set Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT at $8.50

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.