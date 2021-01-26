Brokerages Set Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) PT at $4.00

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

FMCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FMCC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Freddie Mac has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

