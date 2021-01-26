Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) PT at $82.74

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.77.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. 118,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,610. Centene has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

