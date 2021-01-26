Brokerages Set BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Target Price at $30.75

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Shares of BeyondSpring stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $409.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.60.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.