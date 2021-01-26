Brokerages Set Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) PT at $48.60

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCH. TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 163.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $8,580,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $7,133,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $6,322,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

