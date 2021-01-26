Brokerages Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Target Price at $58.00

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.89. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

