Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($2.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SPRO opened at $18.96 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $515.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,570 shares of company stock worth $5,757,109 in the last 90 days. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.