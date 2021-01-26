Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post sales of $60.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $62.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $186.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $190.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $298.50 million, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $310.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 474,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 48,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 143,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $63.95.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

