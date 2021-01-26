Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.91. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.30.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 705,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,132. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

