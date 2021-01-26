Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. Bank of America downgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $758,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.26 million, a P/E ratio of -707.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

