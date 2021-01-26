Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post sales of $28.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.98 million and the lowest is $26.90 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $21.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $118.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $123.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.43 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INBK stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

