Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $121.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

