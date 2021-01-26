Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $110.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

