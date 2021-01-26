Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will report $139.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $256.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $556.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $578.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $617.73 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $707.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,334,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,066. The company has a market capitalization of $631.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 646,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

