Brokerages Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post $524.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.90 million and the highest is $536.20 million. REV Group posted sales of $532.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 262,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.09 million, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

