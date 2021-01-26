Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce sales of $564.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $556.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.20 million. Itron posted sales of $628.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

ITRI stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $108.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,065.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Itron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

