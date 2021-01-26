Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report $72.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.57 million and the lowest is $72.30 million. Everbridge posted sales of $57.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $268.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $268.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $337.12 million, with estimates ranging from $331.84 million to $342.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $591,536.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,507.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,824 shares of company stock worth $3,905,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.90. 348,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.80. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $87.78 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

