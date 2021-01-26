Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $20.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

