Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 12th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

