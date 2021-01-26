Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

BRX stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

