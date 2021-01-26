Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after purchasing an additional 85,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.