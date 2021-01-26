Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of -589.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

