Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 32,273 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 32,273 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,698 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,369,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,423,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,531,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,047,822. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

