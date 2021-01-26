Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,938 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,249,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $241.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

