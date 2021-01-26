Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 875 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10,473.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

